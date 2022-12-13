The Exceptional Institution and Inspiration that was Żegota

In December 1942, a truly unique institution was established in occupied Europe –– the only secret organisation known supported by the state, with a sole purpose to help Jews during the genocide being committed against them by the Third Reich. Its official name was the Council to Aid Jews with the Government Delegation for Poland. Codename: “Żegota”.

By Paweł Jędrzejewski, editor of the Polish Jews Forum.

From 1941 into 1942, the Jewish population comprising several million living in German-occupied Polish territories had been confined to ghettos and was isolated from the so-designated “Aryan” majority of society. Hunger and disease defined life in the ghetto, and the Germans would utilize various forms of terror on the inhabitants, even executions. However, at that time the Jews were not yet to face their systematic and “industrial scale” murder and eradication.

After all, the formal German policy had depended on intentional deception; the Germans had misled the Jews on their future fate by creating an illusion of partial independence and self-governance in the ghettos. This was to be administered and applied by the Judenrats (i.e. the Jewish administration), who in fact were the executors of the German demands and orders. All in all, the period from 1939 to 1941 was to be one of setting up intentional illusions.

It remained so until the late autumn, when on December 8 of that year, at the Chełmno death camp, the Germans began their “industriaised” genocide. And in January 1942, the Wannsee Conference officially established the rules for an overwhelmingly expansive and regulated operation by the German authorities –– for the intentional annihilation of all the Jews in Europe.

In the Polish territories occupied by the Third Reich, Operation Reinhardt was launched, the aim of which was to murder Polish Jews. And the actions seemed to snowball rather suddenly and quickly: people were secretly being murdered by the tens and hundreds of thousands. The official line was that the operation of transporting Jews from the ghettos to unknown directions and locations was being carried out under the banner of “resettlement to the east”.

In March, the Germans began the mass murder of Jews in Bełżec. In May, Sobibór. And finally by July, the Treblinka death camp began operating, where over the next 16 months the Germans would murder more than 800,000 human beings, including roughly 300,000 from the Warsaw Ghetto during what was called the Great Action between July 22 and September 21, 1942.

Roughly 1.85 million Jews were murdered in a single year, the absolute majority of whom were Polish citizens. And so, it is clearly evident that the situation the Jews had been facing underwent a violent, tragic, radical, and irreversible change in 1942, and this remained infeasible and unfathomable to everyone but the perpetrators. Until then nobody could have imagined a prospect that in the center of Europe – the nation of Bach and Goethe – would commit such a monstrous crime against humanity.

The spectre that a people were able to murder millions of innocent human beings.

The vast majority of Jews imprisoned in the ghettos had absolutely no idea at all–– not even a modicum –– of their impending doom. Life in the ghettos was extremely harsh and difficult, with the death rate exorbitant. So very few could have imagined that it was all but a prelude, that the murder of hundreds of thousands of people would soon begin. The Jews were intentionally deceived until the last moments, most of them becoming aware of their own imminent death only when deadly gas appeared instead of water and their alleged “bathhouses” became industrial gas chambers.

November 16 marks the 82nd anniversary of the enclosing of Warsaw’s Ghetto

see more

Information about the scale, nature, and process of industrial the genocide was revealed only by a handful of refugees from Chełmno and Treblinka. Underground organisations operating in the Warsaw Ghetto passed the information on to the authorities of the Polish Underground State, who in turn notified London. The first report concerning a Jewish genocide in progress reached London in May, it’s author being Leon Feiner, a member of the Bund (Jewish Socialist Party). On June 25, 1942, a significant article was published in The Daily Telegraph revealing the terrifying truth about German crimes against Jews. Even the title itself was shocking: “Germans Murder 700,000 Jews in Poland.” The truth about the genocide against the Jews had finally been revealed to the world.

On August 11, 1942, the writer Zofia Kossak-Szczucka, president of the Catholic organisation, Front for the Rebirth of Poland, secretly published a public appeal entitled, “Protest!” in a circulation of 5,000 copies. In this appeal, the author presented the tragic situation of the Jews and described the crimes committed against them.

She stigmatised the indifference:

“The world looks at this crime –– more terrible than anything that history has seen –– and is silent. The slaughter of millions of defenseless people is carried out amid universal, ominous silence. The executioners are silent, they do not boast of what they do. England and America do not speak out, even the influential international Jewry, so formerly sensitive to any harm done to its own people, is silent. The Poles are also silent. The Polish political friends of the Jews limit themselves to journalistic notes, the Polish opponents of the Jews show a lack of interest in a matter [so] foreign to them. The perishing Jews are surrounded by the hand-washing Pilates … This silence cannot be tolerated any longer. Whatever its motives, it is wicked. We must not remain passive in the face of crime. Whoever remains silent in the face of murder becomes an accomplice of the murderer. Whoever does not condemn, allows.”

On behalf of Polish Catholics, the appeal signed by the Front for the Rebirth of Poland stated: “We do not want to be Pilates. We are unable to actively prevent German murders, we cannot do anything, we cannot save anyone –– but we protest from the bottom of our hearts filled with pity, indignation, and horror.”

However, rescue was possible and soon Zofia Kossak-Szczucka took action. Six weeks after the announcement of the “Protest!”, on September 27, 1942, on the initiative of its author and the Polish Socialist Party activist, Wanda Krahelska-Filipowicz, four underground organisations (i.e. Front for the Rebirth of Poland, Polish Democratic Organisation, Union of Polish Syndicalists, and PPS-Freedom, Equality, Independence) established The Provisional Committee to Aid Jews –– codename: Żegota –– which almost immediately offered help to about 180 people in hiding, about 70 percent of this group being children.

80-years-ago Jewish Combat Organisation was funded to fight Nazi Germans

On July 28, 1942, the Jewish Combat Organisation (ŻOB) was founded in Warsaw as a countermeasure to Germans deporting and killing Jewish people…

see more

And it was this organisation that underwent transformation on December 4, 1942 to become the Council to Aid Jews, operating under joint Polish-Jewish leadership as an organ of the government of the Republic of Poland in exile. The Council was established at the Government Delegation for Poland.

One of the activists of the Council, Władysław Bartoszewski, stated after the war: “It was the first organisation in which Zionists, Bundists, Catholics, Polish democrats, Polish socialists, representatives of the People’s Party –– both Jews and Poles –– sat together at the same table in conspiracy against the Germans.”

Its first chairman was a politician of the Polish Socialist Party, Julian Grobelny, and his deputies, Tadeusz Rek, representing the People’s Party, and Leon Feiner, representing the Bund. Among the members of the presidium of the Council were Marek Ferdynand Arczyński representing the Alliance of Democrats, Władysław Bartoszewski from the Front for the Rebirth of Poland, and Adolf Berman on behalf of the Jewish National Committee..

The Council to Aid Jews issued false documents to fugitives from the ghettos, transferred financial assistance, helped them find housing where they could survive, provided access to medical care, donated clothes, undermined blackmailers and informers, and conducted an information campaign. Although the Council had considerable sums of money from the Polish government in London and Jewish organisations in the West, it was still a drop in the bucket.

When 1943 began, only about three hundred people benefited from financial assistance; by the end of that year, it was 2,000. And by summer of 1944, about 4,000 Jews. The total financial assistance provided by the Polish government to the Council and Jewish organisations amounted to over PLN 37 million, approximately USD one million and CHF 200,000.

The extent of the assistance provided is well evidenced by the fact that until August 1944 and the outbreak of the Warsaw Uprising, around 50,000 people in the General Government were provided with some form of care by the Council.

The Council cooperated with religious orders (Jewish children were placed in orphanages), provided Jews with thousands of baptismal certificates obtained from priests, the possession of which gave them a chance to survive outside the ghetto. One of the most important and lasting forms of the council’s activity was the action to save children from the ghetto, led by Irena Sendler.

Why did the programme to help Jews start working only in the last month of 1942? Before the final phase of the Holocaust began, it was impossible to hide millions of people. Anyway, no one saw the need for it. No one then knew what we know now.

Warsaw Ghetto Uprising: The Choice of ‘Dying More Beautifully’

Seventy-nine years ago, on the morning of April 19, 1943, fighters from the Jewish Combat Organization and the Jewish Military Union ushered in a…

see more

After 1943, it was only possible to save those who had survived Operation Reinhardt, or who displayed those so-called “good looks”, or didn’t have a Jewish accent in their speech and were therefore “culturally assimilated”. Generally, it remained easier to help women than men (e.g. circumcision), but all in all, children were “easiest”, though still incredibly difficult and life-threatening.

Because although commonly known, it must nevertheless be emphasised that for any form of helping Jews, the penalty in occupied Poland announced and enforced by the Germans was immediate death. Taking into account the scope of Żegota’s activity and its duration, a huge number of people risked their lives for two years. It is assumed that in mid-1944, the Council looked after about a quarter of the Jews hiding in Warsaw at that time.

It is difficult to overestimate the role played by Zofia Kossak-Szczucka and the Catholic organisation she represented in the creation of Żegota. Christian ethics were the essential, if not decisive, issue in the birth of this initiative. Later, people with many different worldviews and political beliefs, especially socialists, were active in the Council.

The Council to Aid Jews has its tree planted in the Avenue of the Righteous in Jerusalem. Zofia Kossak was posthumously awarded the Righteous Among the Nations medal by Yad Vashem. Wanda Krahelska-Filipowicz was also commemorated a year before her death.

On the medal there’s a Talmud quote: “He who saves one life saves the whole world.”

We will understand the meaning of this thought better if we realise that both the attitudes of these two women, as well as other people helping Jews, is perceived from the perspective of Judaic ethics as “midat chasidut,” that doing something infinitely special arguably comes close to being sacred. Because in the Jewish tradition there is no obligation –– although there’s also no prohibition –– to save the life of another if it poses a threat to the life of the one who saves.

While Judaism’s ethics do contend, “Thou shalt not stand idly by while thy neighbor’s life is in danger,” it’s actually only applicable when there’s an almost “certain” probability that both individuals will survive. Therefore, since there’s no obligation to save lives at the risk of one’s own, anyone who undertakes it reaches the highest level of willful heroism.

And this is ultimately and precisely what made Żegota so exceptional, and so meaningful. It truly embodies the common sense notion that true heroism is neither fiction nor fantasy –– it is when a regular human being risks their life against all odds to save even just one other life.