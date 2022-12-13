UK PM announces crackdown on illegal immigration

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak plans to bring in new legislation to prevent migrants who have crossed the English Channel from remaining in the country, as the government tries to control a surge in people arriving in small boats on its southern coast. The number of people arriving in England across the Channel has more than doubled in the last two years, with government figures showing Albanians as accounting for the highest number of people arriving via this route.

Sunak announced a new five-point strategy for dealing with illegal immigration, including plans to fast-track the return of Albanian asylum seekers and clearing the initial backlog of almost 150,000 asylum cases by the end of next year, by doubling the number of caseworkers.

“If you enter the UK illegally you should not be able to remain here. Instead, you will be detained and swiftly returned either to your home country or to a safe country where your asylum claim will be considered,” Sunak said in the Parliament.

Migrants arriving on small boats has become a major political issue for the Conservative government, particularly in working-class areas of north and central England, where migrants are blamed for making it harder to find work and straining public services.

Sunak said a new unit is to be created for tackling the illegal crossings, and that for the future migrants would be housed in disused holiday parks, former student accommodation and surplus military sites as opposed to hotels.

Britain’s interior minister, Home Secretary Suella Braverman, recently called the wave of arrivals an “invasion” and described many of the migrants as “criminals”, which in turn led to an angry response from the Albanian prime minister Edi Rama.

Sunak said that in the coming months thousands of Albanians would be repatriated. He added that the public is “right to be angry” and noted how the current system is unfair to those seeking a genuine case for asylum.

“It is not cruel or unkind to want to break the stranglehold of criminal gangs who trade in human misery. Enough is enough,” he said.

Successive British governments have promised to stop the arrival of small boats. Yet despite that, a record 44,867 people have crossed the Channel on small boats entering Britain this year. Concerns over the level of immigration were a driving force in the vote for Brexit in the 2016 referendum, with supporters calling for Britain to “take back control” of its borders.