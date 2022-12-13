International donors pledge EUR 1 bn winter aid for Ukraine

Some 70 countries and institutions worldwide pledged more than EUR 1 billion in immediate aid to help Ukraine make it through a harsh winter as Russian forces batter both its energy grid and other critical civilian infrastructure. The international meeting of donors moreover established an online mechanism where Ukraine can submit its urgent needs for donor countries to respond promptly.

France hosted the global meeting to discuss what could be offered between now and March for maintaining water, food, energy, health and transport during Ukraine’s typically frigid winter.

Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna said that over EUR 1 billion had been pledged with some EUR 415 million devoted to Ukraine’s energy sector hammered by Russian air strikes. She added that the participation of countries such as Qatar and Cambodia showed a widening of support for Ukraine.

The rest of the funds will be channelled to Ukraine’s health, food, water and transport sectors, with almost EUR 500 million still to be allocated.

“This is a powerful signal to show the civilised world is supporting Ukraine. We are grateful to the countries that remain by our side when we are suffering the aggression by Russia on our territory and our civilian infrastructure,” Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said.

The conference also provided an opportunity for French President Emmanuel Macron to display his solidarity with Ukraine. He has been criticised by some European allies and Kyiv itself over the level of French military support seen and also his comments about needing to maintain dialogue with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Baltic states and other European nations upset over Macron’s remarks regarding possible security guarantees for Russia have formally lodged their disapproval and explained their position to France.

“Since Ukraine has got back on top on the ground, Russia, whose military weaknesses have been exposed, has adopted a cynical strategy that targets civilian infrastructure to bring Ukraine to its knees,” Macron said in his opening speech, backing President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s 10-point peace proposal.

He said France would provide Ukraine with 63 electric generators on top of the 100 delivered in November. With an additional EUR 48.5 million, French aid would reach EUR 200 million this year, Macron added.

Addressing the meeting by video link, Zelenskyy said Kyiv needed at least EUR 800 million of emergency aid to tackle what he called Russia’s “energy terrorism” and help Ukrainians get through the winter.

“It’s a lot but the price is less than the cost of (power) blackouts,” Zelenskyy said.

A second meeting between France, Ukraine and some 500 French companies will be looking into what can be invested to further assist Kyiv in the short and longer term.