PM pledges over EUR 62 bln for road investments

Morawiecki said it is the largest such programme in Poland's history and that "there is funding for all planned sections."

Darek Delmanowicz/PAP

The Polish government has earmarked PLN 294 billion (EUR 62.6 bln) for the “largest ever” national road investment programme, Mateusz Morawiecki, the prime minister, has announced.

Under the government’s National Road Building Programme till 2030 (with a perspective until 2033), which was approved by the cabinet on Tuesday, Poland plans to develop a network of national roads, motorways, ring roads and express roads.

Morawiecki said it is the largest such programme in Poland’s history and that “there is funding for all planned sections.”

“There is PLN 294 billion (EUR 62.56) that is guaranteed,” he said.