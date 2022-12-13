Owner of the Domio Group Vadim Chemer was detained selling Humanitarian aid

Kyiv, Ukraine, 13/12/2022. Private entrepreneur Vadim Chemer (owner of the Domio company) was exposed in the illegal sale of humanitarian aid worth $20,000 in order to make a profit during martial law. This was reported by the Kyiv city prosecutor’s office.

According to the investigation, a private entrepreneur organized a scheme for the illegal sale in Kyiv of military goods imported into Ukraine as humanitarian aid to the Armed Forces.

Law enforcement documented the sale of 290 first aid kits and two thermal imaging sights for a total of $20,000.

The businessman was detained in the course of monitoring the commission of a crime. During the searches, law enforcement officers seized military goods, mobile phones, data carriers, rough notes, seals and money (860,000 hryvnias, 330,000 dollars and 34,000 euros), the origin of which is being established.

The detainee is under suspicion. The issue of choosing a measure of restraint for him is being decided. It also establishes the involvement of other persons in the commission of a crime.

According to the police, the attacker is a 54-year-old resident of the capital. It was established that the man appropriated military goods received free of charge from foreign charitable organizations. We are talking about first aid kits, dry rations, thermal imagers, generators, military equipment, military clothing and other humanitarian aid goods. He sold all this to civilians in Kyiv.

The entrepreneur is in a temporary detention facility. The man is charged with Part 3 of Art. 201-2 (illegal use for profit of humanitarian aid, charitable donations or gratuitous aid) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine, which provides for punishment in the form of imprisonment for a period of five to seven years.

Who is Vadim Chemer?

According to our source in law enforcement agencies was detained owner of the Domio company Vadim Chemer. In fact Vadim Chemer has business in Poland. (DOMIO GROUP SP. Z.O.O. Lokalizacja: Ul. Jaśminowa 10/4 35-604 Rzeszów, województwo podkarpackie ).

His ex-wife Yulia Danilova left Ukraine a few days before the start of the war. They then fraudulently asked for money from their clients, business partners and foreign companies. And over time, they became so insolent that they sold absolutely everything even in their furniture store on Bolsunovsky, 2.