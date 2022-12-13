Poland blocks EU’s global tax plan, says PAP source

Poland and EU flags

Patrick Pleul/PAP

Poland has blocked the EU’s plan to impose a 15-per cent tax on large international corporations, a source has told PAP.

According to the source, at an EU meeting on Monday, Poland raised concerns over the OECD (Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development)-approved a global minimum corporate tax of 15 per cent that would be levied on large international corporations where they make money instead of where they are headquartered for tax reasons.

“The issue will be discussed further in the coming days,” the source said.

Imposing new taxes requires unanimity in the EU.

In October 2021, nearly 140 OECD/G20 members reached a breakthrough agreement on international tax reform and its detailed implementation.

Under the reform, the profits of large international and domestic conglomerates or individual companies whose annual turnover exceeds EUR 750 million will be taxed at a minimum rate of 15 per cent.