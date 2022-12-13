Musk reveals Twitter content manipulation, Trump’s account removal details

Twitter teams secretively created blacklists, prevented unwanted tweets from appearing and actively limited the visibility of entire accounts as well as trending topics without informing users, according to an internal email exchange between Twitter employees revealed by Elon Musk, along with details regarding the removal of Donald Trump’s Twitter account.

Over a week and a half, new threads, the so-called Twitter Files, appeared on Twitter authored by three journalists Matt Taibbi, Bari Weiss and Michael Shellenberger. The authors, basing their stories on the pre-Musk takeover email exchange by Twitter employees, described how Twitter manipulated its users’ content and how it blocked the then-U.S. President Donald Trump in January 2021.

The stories refer to internal Twitter relations and the way decisions were made in the context of Trump supporters’ attack on the Capitol on January 6, 2021, following the results of the U.S. presidential elections in November 2020, and the blocking of Trump’s Twitter account.

In the aftermath of January 6, the internal pressure inside and outside of the service grew to suspend Trump’s account, the journalists wrote based on the email exchange. Numerous Twitter employees demanded that action be taken against the then-president while expressing their surprise that his account had not been suspended earlier.

Over 300 employees published an open letter on January 8, 2021, demanding that Trump’s account be blocked. However, as shown by Weiss, people responsible for the assessment of Trump’s tweets published on January 8 declared that he had not violated Twitter’s rules and that they had not demonstrated signs of incitement. The first tweet in question was about 75 mln “American patriots” backing him and the second tweet was about Trump not taking part in the inauguration of Joe Biden’s presidency on January 20, 2021.

Under pressure from Twitter employees, Trump’s account was blocked causing concerns among other world leaders such as France’s President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Angela Merkel, Weiss wrote. The journalist went on to add that while Trump’s account had been blocked, those of other leaders, such as Ali Khamenei who vowed to destroy Israel, had not.

The first part of the Twitter Files, prepared by Matt Taibbi, was published in December and referred to the blocking of a New York Post article in 2020 that revolved around the content of Hunter Biden – the son of the then-presidential hopeful Joe Biden.

Elon Musk purchased Twitter in the autumn of 2022 for the sum of USD 44 bn. He then introduced multiple changes in the functioning of the popular platform and in managing it.