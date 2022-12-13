Bankman-Fried to appear in Bahamas court; U.S. to unveil charges

Following his arrest on Monday, FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried was expected to appear before a magistrate in the Bahamas on Tuesday as U.S. authorities prepared to unveil criminal and civil charges against the former CEO of the bankrupt cryptocurrency exchange.

It would be Bankman-Fried’s first in-person public appearance since the spectacular collapse of FTX, which filed for bankruptcy in November after struggling to raise money as traders rushed to withdraw USD 6 billion from the platform in just 72 hours.

The 30-year-old was arrested after 6 pm on Monday (2300 GMT) at his luxury gated community called the Albany in the capital, Nassau, the police in the Bahamas, where FTX was based, said.

U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York Damian Williams said in a statement on Monday evening the arrest came at the request of the U.S. government, and an indictment against Bankman-Fried would be unsealed on Tuesday.

No comments were provided by a lawyer for Bankman-Fried.

The Bahamas’ attorney general’s office said it expects him to be extradited to the United States. It was not immediately clear what would take place at the hearing or whether Bankman-Fried would decide to fight extradition, potentially setting up a high-stakes battle, Reuters reported.

It is due to “various Financial Offences against laws of the United States, which are also offences” in the Bahamas that he was arrested, the police in the Bahamas said.

In the list of charges against Bankman-Fried feature wire fraud, wire fraud conspiracy, securities fraud, securities fraud conspiracy, and money laundering, the New York Times reported on Monday, citing a person familiar with the matter.

Having apologized to customers and acknowledged oversight failings at FTX, Bankman-Fried said he doesn’t personally think he has any criminal liability.

The charges are expected to come in hours’ notice before Bankman-Fried was previously set to testify before Congress about the collapse of the exchange.

He claimed he was forced to nominate John Ray as the new chief executive by the lawyers advising his firm at the time, according to a draft of his prepared remarks seen by Reuters.

FTX was founded by Bankman-Fried in 2019. The entrepreneur rode a cryptocurrency boom to build the firm into one of the world’s most robust exchanges of the digital tokens. Last year, Forbes pegged his net worth at USD 26.5 bn and he became a substantial funder of U.S. political campaigns, media outlets and other causes.

FTX’s liquidity crunch came after Bankman-Fried clandestinely used USD 10 bn in customer funds for his proprietary trading firm, Alameda Research, Reuters reported, citing two people familiar with the matter. At least USD 1 bn in customer funds had vanished, the people said.

Bankman-Fried resigned as FTX’s chief executive officer the same day as the bankruptcy filing.

Led by veteran securities fraud prosecutor Williams, the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Manhattan in mid-November began investigating how FTX handled customer funds, a source with knowledge of the probe told Reuters.

In a separate move, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission authorized charges against Bankman-Fried, which will also be filed publicly on Tuesday, SEC official Gurbir Grewal said in a statement.

Ray is set to tell members of the U.S. House Financial Services Committee that the cryptocurrency exchange had “unacceptable management practices” including the commingling of assets and lack of internal controls, according to prepared remarks.