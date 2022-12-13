Corruption-charged EP Vice-President stripped off her role

The European Parliament voted on Tuesday to strip Eva Kaili of her role as Vice-President of the assembly after she and others were charged for allegedly receiving cash and gifts from Qatar in return for influencing decisions.

The parliament voted by 625 votes to 1 against, with two abstentions, to end her term early. A two-thirds majority was required for her to cease being one of the 14 vice presidents.

The European Parliament votes to terminates MEP Eva Kaili's term as a Vice-President, by 625 votes in favour, 1 against and 2 abstentions, representing a double majority of two-thirds of the votes cast and a majority of Members composing the Parliament pic.twitter.com/9FK87T7RKJ

— EP PressService (@EuroParlPress) December 13, 2022

“We will continue to fully cooperate with relevant national law enforcement and judicial authorities,” Roberta Metsola, the EP head, wrote on Twitter after the voting.

In view of the ongoing investigations,@Europarl_EN has decided that Eva Kaili is no longer one of its Vice-Presidents.

This decision is effective immediately.

We will continue to fully cooperate with relevant national law enforcement and judicial authorities.

— Roberta Metsola (@EP_President) December 13, 2022

The politician was detained in Brussels on Friday in connection with an ongoing corruption investigation involving the Qatari government, AFP reported.

In addition, four other people were detained in this case, including the partner of the MEP, the agency added.

Kaili has denied any wrongdoing, as has Qatar.