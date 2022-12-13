E.T. model goes home, after auction, that is

The E.T. model will be going home with the highest bidder as the original animatronic construct is under the hammer of Julien’s Auctions Beverly Hills house.

Once bringing big-eyed alien E.T. to life in Steven Spielberg’s tear-jerker movie, the original animatronic model is up for auction.

With tender hearts, generations harken back to 1982 when the amiable extra-terrestrial, with a trademark glowing finger and childlike innocence, became a touchstone of cinema history and an ineffable part of the childhood of many.

The price of the model is pegged at USD 2-3 million. The construct, thanks to its 85 mechanical joints, is particularly flexible. It can make eyes move and blink, the neck rotate, and extend that pointy finger that was held up as E.T. told his new Earthling friend Elliot that he wanted to “phone home.”

Of course, the animatronic model would not budge without the help of puppeteers who, as Martin Nolan, executive director of Julien’s Auctions recalled, brought the alien to life opposite Elliot (Henry Thomas) and his little sister Gertie (Drew Barrymore).

Movie makers “had to work day and night to create what you see… because it’s not just about creating visuals,” he told AFP. “It also had to be a working creature. I mean, Drew Barrymore, who was the little girl – the sister in the movie – actually believed that he was a living species.”

Apart from the model, out of reach for many wallets, also one of the bicycles Elliot and his friends used as they tried to elude the police is on auction. A specially designed BMX bike, which flew across the setting sun in the movie, is expected to fetch up to USD 50,000, AFP reported.

Brooms and stuff

Also under the hammer is a Nimbus 2000 Hero Broom from “Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban” and it can be yours for around USD 100,000.

But the treasure trove contains “artefacts” from all worlds and dimensions, including lightsabers from the Star Wars franchise, the staff that Charlton Heston used to part the Red Sea in “The Ten Commandments” and Robert De Niro’s “Raging Bull” boxing gloves. All that goes under the hammer this weekend in Beverly Hills.