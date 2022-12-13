Poland’s tennis star Świątek named WTA Player of the Year

In 2022, Iga Swiatek won 67 matches in total.

Tomasz Wiktor/PAP

Number one-ranked tennis player Iga Świątek was crowned the WTA Player of the Year for the first time in her career.

Świątek completed an astonishing 37-match winning streak and won the French and the US opens in the recent season.

She also scooped titles in Doha, Indian Wells, Miami, Stuttgart, Rome and San Diego.

In 2022, Świątek won 67 matches in total and topped the list of finals and trophies won.