Poland commemorates introduction of Martial Law 41 years ago

41 years ago, on the night of December 12-13, 1981, Martial Law was introduced in Poland, resulting in the seizing of power by a military junta led by General Wojciech Jaruzelski. The communist regime feared losing power amid the growing popularity of the “Solidarity” – the multi-million-strong trade union and social movement. The military coup cost the lives of at least several dozen Poles.

The authorities at the time claimed that “Solidarity” had brought the economy to its knees and that the country was on the verge of civil war. As a result, the organisation’s activists were imprisoned without charge and those who managed to escape imprisonment organised strikes that were ruthlessly and violently put down by the regime.

The hopes of millions of Poles were crushed, while the chance of introducing democratic changes was lost for many years.🗓41 years ago today martial law was introduced in Poland.🎥Watch the IPN video spot prepared for the last year's 40th anniversary. https://t.co/GSdNVV6wnY

On the basis of the decree on martial law, basic civil rights and freedoms were suspended, ad hoc procedures were introduced in courts, strikes and demonstrations were banned, and uniformed services were allowed to ID and search citizens.

A curfew was introduced from 10 pm to 6 am, correspondence censorship was applied, workplaces were militarised, the sale of press other than that related to the ruling regime was prohibited and the activities of cultural organisations, schools and universities were suspended.

"Under martial law, military courts and prosecutors became a tool of repression, charging and convicting not only anti-communist opposition members but everyone who dared to demand free and independent Poland," said the IPN President Karol Nawrocki at today's conference. pic.twitter.com/YaUJPcBY9Z

The US and other Western countries opposed the Martian Law’s imposition. On December 23, 1981, the American President Ronald Reagan announced economic sanctions against the People’s Republic of Poland (PRL), and a few days later added that they would also apply to the Soviet Union, which, in his opinion, was “seriously and directly responsible for the repressions.” In the following weeks, other Western countries joined the US in its efforts.

41 years ago in 1981, the authoritarian communist regime introduced martial law in Poland.

It was the start of a dark chapter in modern 🇵🇱 history that saw thousands of opposition activists jailed & dozens killed.#WeRemember all victims and those repressed under martial law. pic.twitter.com/n9jCQx7RyQ

On December 31, 1982, Martial Law was temporarily lifted, and on July 22, 1983, it was recalled while retaining some repressive legislation. The exact number of people who died as a result of its introduction is not known as the lists of victims range from several dozen to over a hundred names.

The number of people who suffered injuries during this period as a result of persecution, beatings during investigations or street demonstrations, or as a result of the inability to call for help due to blocked telephone connections, is also unknown.