Tennis: Poland’s Iga Świątek named WTA Player of the Year

The decision could not be different. World number one Iga Swiatek was crowned WTA Player of the Year for the first time in her career, the governing body of women’s tennis announced on Monday.

Świątek completed an astonishing 37-match winning streak and won the two Grand Slam tournaments – the French Open and the U.S. Open, as well as titles at Doha, Indian Wells, Miami, Stuttgart, Rome and San Diego in this past season.

She also won 67 matches in total and topped the list of finals and trophies won.

Capping off an unstoppable season, your 2022 WTA Player of the Year, @iga_swiatek

Other awards



WTA also gave away prizes for other achievements in women’s tennis.

Krejcikova and doubles world number one Siniakova took the team honour for the second season in a row after winning titles at the Australian Open, Wimbledon and the U.S. Open.

Winning 3 titles in 2022, reaching the finals in Fort Worth and securing a career Grand Slam 💫

Winning 3 titles in 2022, reaching the finals in Fort Worth and securing a career Grand Slam 💫

The 2022 Doubles Team of the Year, Czech duo 🇨🇿 @BKrejcikova & @K_Siniakova

Jessica Pegula’s mentor David Witt was also recognised for his success, as he was voted by peers as the Coach of the Year after guiding her to number three in the rankings.

Tunisia’s Ons Jabeur won the Karen Krantzcke Sportsmanship Award, while China’s Zheng Qinwen was named Newcomer of the Year after she climbed more than 100 places this year to reach a career high ranking of 25.

2022 Newcomer of the Year, Zheng Qinwen 🗣

Rising nearly 1️⃣0️⃣0️⃣ spots during the 2022 season, a maiden WTA final in Tokyo and a breakthrough Grand Slam run to the fourth round at @RolandGarros

Beatriz Haddad Maia of Brazil was named the Most Improved Player of the Year after breaking into the top 20.

A season on FIRE 🔥

Rising to a career high ranking of No.15, Beatriz Haddad Maia is the first Brazilian woman to win a WTA Player Award since 1977

Germany’s Tatjana Maria was named the Comeback Player of the Year after reaching her first Grand Slam semi-final at Wimbledon after missing three majors last year due to the birth of her second daughter.

SuperMom on the comeback 🦸‍♀️

Returning to winning ways after giving birth, @Maria_Tatjana saw a triumphant 2022 season with her second career title and a fairytale run to the Wimbledon semifinal

