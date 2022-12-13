If bribing Kaili was so easy, not only Qatar could’ve done the same: researcher

With the bribe scandal involving the European Parliament’s Vice President Eva Kaili receiving money from Qatar to help improve its image in the EU, TVP World’s guest Dr Michał Kuź, an expert on international relations of the Jagiellonian Club think tank, suggests that this might be just the tip of the iceberg with potentially other non-EU countries greasing the palm of high-ranking EU officials to spruce up their reputation.

Watch the entire interview by clicking the video above.