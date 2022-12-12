Mirosław Hermaszewski, first Pole in space, dies at 81

A Polish military pilot, Hermaszewski, took part in a manned space flight for the USSR on June 27, 1978. His space trip lasted nearly eight days.

Tadeusz Zagoździński/PAP

Mirosław Hermaszewski, Poland’s first and to date only astronaut, has died at the age of 81.

Hermaszewski’s passing was confirmed to PAP on Monday by a Polish MEP, Ryszard Czarnecki, Hermaszewski’s son-in-law.

The wp.pl news website reported that the Polish astronaut died in a Warsaw hospital.

During the flight aboard Soyuz-30, together with Russian cosmonauts Hermaszewski took part in scientific experiments in the field of space biology and medicine. An experiment on semi-conductors has been applied in works on space materials technology.

He was the world’s 89th cosmonaut.