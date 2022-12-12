US gov’t prepared to announce achieving net energy gain in a fusion reaction

On Sunday, the US Energy Department announced it would declare a massive achievement in nuclear fusion research after reports in the media revealed that a federal facility recently reached a key milestone.

The US government has reported achieving for the first time a net energy gain in a fusion reaction in its pursuit of limitless, zero-carbon power.

Physicists have long tried to harness the fusion reaction that powers the sun, but no group has been able to generate more energy from the reaction than it consumes, known as net energy gain or target gain, that would provide a reliable and abundant alternative to conventional nuclear energy and fossil fuels.

In the past two weeks, researchers at the Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory in California have reportedly achieved net energy gains in a fusion experiment using a process called inertial confinement fusion, which involves bombarding tiny pellets of hydrogen plasma with the world’s largest laser.

Despite many scientists’ belief that fusion power stations are decades away, its potential cannot be ignored. A small cup of hydrogen fuel could theoretically power a house for hundreds of years with no carbon emissions or long-lived radioactive waste.

Global energy prices soaring

The US breakthrough comes as the world struggles to deal with high global energy prices and the need to move away from burning fossil fuels as quickly as possible.

On Tuesday, US energy secretary Jennifer Granholm and under-secretary for nuclear security Jill Hruby will announce “a major scientific breakthrough” at Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory.

Laboratory officials confirmed that a successful experiment recently took place at the National Ignition Facility, but said the results were still being analysed.

The breakthrough was already being discussed widely by scientists, and some say if confirmed, we are witnessing a moment of history, since scientists have struggled to prove that fusion can release more energy than is put in since the 1950s, and Lawrence Livermore seems to have finally and absolutely smashed this decades-old goal.

Initially built to simulate explosions for testing nuclear weapons, the USD 3.5 billion National Ignition Facility has since been used for fusion energy research. Last year, it produced about 70 percent of the energy in the lasers by producing 1.37 megajoules from a fusion reaction, the closest to net energy gain in the world.

This technology is being described as the “holy grail” of clean energy, with the potential to lift more citizens out of poverty than anything since the invention of fire.