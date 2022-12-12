Russian senior official in Kherson injured in car bombing

A deputy governor of the Russia-occupied Ukrainian region of Kherson, Vitaly Bulyuk, was injured in a car explosion as reported by Russia’s Interfax agency, quoting the occupation health minister.

Weeks ago, Kirill Stremousov, also a deputy head of the Russian-occupied Kherson, was killed in a car crash after his driver sought to avoid a crash with a truck.





Just after the attacks, the Russian command ordered its soldiers to withdraw from the western part of the province on the west bank of the Dnipro river.





The Kyiv government refused to confirm if the attacks were undertaken by Ukrainian forces. Anton Gerashchenko, Ukraine’s interior ministry advisor, wrote in a post on Telegram that Bulyuk’s car exploded near his home in the town of Skadovsk, and called him a traitor and collaborator.





Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s government has pledged to drive out Russian troops from all occupied territories.