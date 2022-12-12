Ruling conservatives hold majority in parliament despite internal rift

Radek Pietruszka/PAP

Poland’s ruling camp enjoys majority in the Sejm, lower house of the parliament, despite differences of opinon in the United Right, the governing party caucus head has said.

Following the Law and Justice (PiS) caucus meeting on Monday, its head, Ryszard Terlecki said that they discussed the voting process in the Sejm and “the issue of increasing discipline among MPs”.

“We are optimistic. We have a majority. We will win the votes,” he said.

Asked whether Solidary Poland would vote with PiS for the state budget at the Thursday meeting, Terlecki replied: “Of course.”

He added that his party had the votes counted.

The hawkish attitude of Solidary Poland’s leader, Zbigniew Ziobro towards Europe has been at odds with that of PiS, which has struck a more conciliatory tone in the government’s disputes with the EU.

He faces a no confidence vote, called for by main opposition groupings, but PiS said they would vote for him to remain in the government.