Eastern Express 12.12

Monday’s episode of Eastern Express looks at the topic of the Chinese government loosening its zero-covid policies, following weeks of protests across the country. Xi Jinping’s new strategy will potentially defuse the protests and allow more breathing room for China’s economy. To shed more light on these issues, TVP World invited Mr Robert Góralczyk, former diplomat and correspondent to China.
