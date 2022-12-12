Polish Embassy in France advises caution ahead of heated World Cup semi-final

In connection with the upcoming FIFA World Cup semi-final clash between France and Morocco, the Polish Embassy in Paris advised Poles in the country during this time to remain extremely cautious. The Moroccan fans have caused a number of riots in European cities in “celebrating” their team’s successful journey in Qatar.

“We advise Poles staying in major cities of France to be especially cautious during the 2022 FIFA World Cup match between France and Morocco on Wednesday 14.12. Please avoid gatherings in the streets and strictly follow the instructions of law enforcement,” the Embassy wrote on Twitter.

The warning comes two weeks after Morocco fans rioted on the streets of Brussels after their defeating the Belgian team 2:0 in a group stage match.

Unrest after the match

Belgium is home to approximately 500,000 Moroccans.

“Hundreds of young people went to the city centre. Rioters destroyed cars, street furniture and shops. They also attacked the police and the media present there,” EBU reported a day after the riots.

The riots in Brussels by Moroccan fans continue well into the evening after Morocco defeated Belgium 2-0 at the Qatar World Cup.

Nonetheless, disturbances took place not only in Belgium. Across the border in the Netherlands, vehicles were torched in Amsterdam and rioters in Rotterdam attacked police with fireworks, causing multiple injuries.

Bigger problem

France may yet face a much bigger problem with football fans rioting within its major cities. For one, the Moroccan minority living in France is the largest Moroccan minority living in Europe with a population of more than one million people.

The second trigger might be the increased severity of the event since the match against France makes for the 2022 World Cup semi-final, a never-before achieved record in the FIFA World Cup for the Moroccan team.

The match will take place on December 14, one day after the Argentina vs Croatia semi-final.