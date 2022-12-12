Detransitioned Navy SEAL reveals transgender transition destroyed his life

Chris Beck, who became Kristin Beck and has now returned to his original name, after serving in the SEAL teams for two decades in various theaters of combat, including that of Afghanistan and Iraq, and who had been awarded 29 medals for his service.

Beck gained national attention after announcing he was transgender in a 2013 CNN interview. He is now warning that nothing seen on the media outlet with his face should be believed.

The former Navy SEAL, who attacked former President Donald Trump back in 2017 for attempting to ban transgender individuals from serving in the U.S. Military says he’s not taken any hormone therapy for nearly seven years now.

Chris Beck revealed that the things that happened to him as a kid, and the way he was raised, should not have been an excuse for psychologists to push their agenda – yet that’s exactly what happened. People should deal with any inner issues and trauma they have before pursuing transgenderism, he said.

“Everything that happened to me for the last ten years destroyed my life,” Beck said. “I destroyed my life. I’m not a victim. I did this to myself, but I had help.”

“I take full responsibility,” he continued. “I went on CNN and everything else, and that’s why I’m here right now, I’m trying to correct that.”

Beck says that he was very naive at the time and that he was “used” and taken advantage of by several media outlets.

“I got propagandized. I got used badly by a lot of people who had knowledge way beyond me,” he said. “They knew what they were doing. I didn’t.” Beck said he is speaking out because he wants to protect children from being pressured into making decisions that could ruin their lives.

“There are thousands of gender clinics being put up over all of America,” he said, noting how for example a girl who feels like a “tomboy” is now told by psychologists that they are transgender and are given hormones.

“And then the next day you’re on hormones – the same hormones they are using for medical castration for pedophiles,” he said. “Now they are giving this to healthy 13-year-olds.”

Beck said that Americans needed to “wake up” to what is happening with the transgender movement, which pointed out is a “billion-dollar industry,” because medical professionals can quickly lead a confused person down the wrong road in life.

“I walked into a psychologist’s office (and) in one day I have a letter in my hand saying I was transgender,” he said. “I was authorized for hormones. I was authorized all this other stuff.”

Even more damning… A VA doctor gave Chris hormones after a 1 hour meeting while another doctor cashed in on Chris transitioning. Now he’s taking control and exposing everyone who used him to push this social contagion on America. Watch: https://t.co/ChbjE6Kgly

— Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) December 2, 2022

“I had so much going wrong in my system when I started taking those,” he continued. “Some of that was paid for by the VA, and I’m sorry to the American people that I did that.”

This story draws a direct line from the media to the medicalization of gender. By glamorizing these stories, the media paints an untrue depiction of gender confusion and gender dysphoria. @American_Girl, this is why parents are so outraged by your dangerous propaganda. https://t.co/sqHA4BRCUB

— Kelsey Bolar (Harkness) (@kelseybolar) December 12, 2022