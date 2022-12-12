Poland sees rise in Ukrainian refugees says president

"The number of refugees in Poland has risen in recent weeks and months," Duda said. "We estimate that there are about three million of them now."

Leszek Szymański/PAP

The number of Ukrainian refugees has grown to about three million in Poland and this may also mean increased numbers of refugees in Germany, the Polish president, Andrzej Duda, has said.

Duda made the prediction while on a visit to Berlin on Monday, where he held talks with his German counterpart, Frank-Walter Steinmeier.

“I and Mr President (Steinmeier – PAP) share the same opinion here: We need to support Ukraine as much as we can,” Duda said.

“The number of refugees in Poland has risen in recent weeks and months,” the Polish president continued. “We estimate that there are about three million of them now.”

This could also be a problem for Germany, according to Duda.

“We’ve talked with Mr President about the fact that it will probably mean an increase in the number of Ukrainian refugees in Germany,” Duda said.

The Polish head of state also argued that both countries should apply to the EU for a refund of the costs of maintaining refugees.

“I’ve told Mr President that in my opinion we should apply to the European Union, to the European Commission, for special financial support dedicated to our countries which bear special burdens as a result of the acceptance of refugees fleeing the Russian invasion,” Duda said.

Poland has hosted the most Ukrainian refugees among all countries in the aftermath of Russia’s February 24 attack against its neighbour.