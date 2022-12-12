EC signs operational arrangements on Polish National Recovery Plan

The European Commission has signed the so-called operational arrangements for Poland’s National Recovery Plan, Minister of Development Funds and Regional Policy Grzegorz Puda said. He added that the preparation of the first payment request is currently being finalised.

Minister Puda indicated that he signed the Operational Arrangements on December 5, and EU Economic Affairs Commissioner Paolo Gentiloni signed the document on December 9.

Operational Arrangement

As laid out by the ministry, the Operational Arrangement is a 350-page technical document that specifies – among other things – documentation Poland will have to provide in payment applications to show that each of the 283 milestones and indicators in the plan have been met.

The ministry further stated that the signing of the Operational Arrangements opens up a formal opportunity for Poland to submit a payment request to the EC.

Successful negotiations

Minister Puda underlined how “it took only three months to negotiate the provisions of the document with the Commission, much shorter than for other member states.”

Puda reported that “at the moment, the preparation of the first payment application is nearing completion.” He also added that, under this proposal, the payment from the EC is going to be EUR 2,851 million from the grant part and EUR 1,369 million from the loan part of the plan (a total of approximately 4.2 billion).

The funds

Poland has around EUR 76 bn at its disposal under the Recovery Fund from the 2021-2027 Cohesion policy budget. Under the National Recovery Plan, which is designed to help the post-pandemic economy, Poland is requesting EUR 23.9 bn available in grants and EUR 11.5 bn in loans.

The EC approved the Polish National Recovery Plan in early June, yet the money has not been released amid the EU’s concerns over transparency of Poland’s judiciary.

In late November, the European Commission issued its decision approving the operational arrangements for the Polish National Recovery Plan.