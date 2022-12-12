What have ‘Twitter Files’ parts two to four revealed?

The Twitter Files are a series of Twitter threads based on internal Twitter documents shared by owner Elon Musk, journalists Matt Taibbi and Bari Weiss and author Michael Shellenberger in December 2022.

Part two:

THREAD: THE TWITTER FILES PART TWO.

TWITTER’S SECRET BLACKLISTS.

— Bari Weiss (@bariweiss) December 9, 2022

The ‘Twitter Files’ part two revealed a “secret” operation in which the platform limited the reach of certain accounts and posts.

Journalist Bari Weiss published a thread that Musk summarised in a tweet: “teams of Twitter employees build blacklists, prevent disfavored [sic] tweets from trending, and actively limit the visibility of entire accounts or even trending topics—all in secret, without informing users.”

According to a new investigation into Twitter Files, a team of Twitter employees built a blacklist to prevent disfavoured tweets from trending, and actively limit the visibility of entire accounts or trending topics, all without the knowledge of the users.

In a thread of tweets, Weiss revealed one such example of Stanford University’s Dr. Jay Bhattacharya, who once said that lockdowns during the COVID-19 pandemic would harm children. He was put into the ‘Trends Blacklist’ and his tweets were altogether prevented from trending.

She shared other examples of right-wing talk show host Dan Bongino and conservative activist Charlie Kirk. Both were put in the ‘Search Blacklist’ and ‘Do Not Amplify’ categories for their tweets.

This run’s contrary to Twitter’s official line. For example Vijaya Gadde, then Head of Legal Policy and Trust, and Kayvon Beykpour, Head of Product, stated 2018. “We do not shadow ban,” they said in the case of Weiss. “And we certainly don’t shadow ban based on political viewpoints or ideology.”

Part three:

1. THREAD: The Twitter Files

THE REMOVAL OF DONALD TRUMP

Part One: October 2020-January 6th

— Matt Taibbi (@mtaibbi) December 9, 2022

Matt Taibbi, the journalist responsible for part one, authored the third instalment, revealing details about the events leading up to former US President Donald Trump’s ‘deplatforming’ from Twitter. It highlights interactions between former Twitter executives and federal agencies which led to the expulsion of Donald Trump from the platform.

In January 2021, Twitter permanently suspended former US President Donald Trump’s account due to the risk of further incitement of violence. Taibbi shared Slack screengrabs of internal communications of Twitter executives.

Taibbi’s thread claims that Twitter executives were prepared to ban future presidents, including perhaps even Joe Biden. Taibbi claims that Twitter violated its own policies in the process.

Taibbi alleges that Twitter executives had close relationships with federal agencies and were actively moderating content at the request of their representatives. For example, he claims that on October 8th, 2020, executives opened a channel called ‘us2020_xfn_enforcement’ to allow them to discuss the removal of election-related content and high-profile accounts.

Taibbi also said that Twitter’s moderation process was based on “guesses, gut calls, even Google searches, even in cases involving the President,” calling the group of Twitter executives a “high-speed Supreme Court of moderation.” He also notes that no moderation requests were received from the Trump campaign, the Trump White House, or Republicans.

The documents also show that Yoel Roth, the former head of Trust and Safety had weekly meetings with the central agencies such as the FBI.

Part four:

1. TWITTER FILES, PART 4

The Removal of Donald Trump: January 7

As the pressure builds, Twitter executives build the case for a permanent ban

— Michael Shellenberger (@ShellenbergerMD) December 10, 2022

The fourth and most recent edition of the Twitter files was published by Michael Shellenberger on Saturday. These latest revelations regarding Twitter’s content moderation prior to Musk’s takeover focused on employees’ reactions to the January 6 incident in the U.S. Capitol, which led to Donald Trump’s banning on January 8, 2021.

Shellenberger shared screenshots of a conversation on January 7 between former Twitter Head of Trust & Safety, Yoel Roth and an anonymous coworker where he asked to blacklist the terms “stopthesteal” and “kraken,” which supported the notion that Trump won the 2020 election.

“I’m too worried about the risk of deamplifying counterspeech with stopthesteal,” replied the coworker, to which Roth responded “ack” (acknowledged).

A later conversation on the same day showed that pressure exerted by company employees factored into former CEO Jack Dorsey’s decision to hand out permanent bans after repeated violations of community guidelines.

Dorsey sent out a company wide email that day claiming that Twitter would remain consistent with its policies, to which some employees responded negatively.

Soon afterwards Roth messaged colleagues stating Dorsey had approved a new ‘repeat offender’ approach to Twitter’s ‘strikes’ system, where a person who had received five strikes would be permanently suspended.

The five-strike permanent suspension occurred the following day with Trump’s personal account.

Shellenberger’s thread also revealed instances where employees took actions against tweets or users without a specific Twitter policy to back the choice.

“Twitter employees use the term ‘one off’ frequently in their Slack discussions,” Shellenberger said. “Its frequent use reveals significant employee discretion over when and whether to apply warning labels on tweets and ‘strikes’ on users.”

Twitter is both a social media company and a crime scene

— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 10, 2022

Twitter CEO Elon Musk has hinted at more revelations to come, tweeting on Saturday: “Twitter is both a social media company and a crime scene”.