Poland’s air ambulance service to train Ukrainian medics

The press conference took place at the air rescue base in Warsaw on Monday.

Andrzej Lange/PAP

Poland’s Air Ambulance Service (LPR) is set to train 550 Ukrainian medics who will soon form a Ukrainian helicopter medical rescue service, the director of the LPR has said.

Robert Galazkowski told a press conference at the air rescue base in Warsaw on Monday that a programme to train the first group of 550 doctors and surgical personnel from Ukraine in the air evacuation of wounded soldiers and civilians had been completed.

“Today, at the initiatives of the first ladies of Poland and Ukraine (Agata Kornhouser-Duda and Olena Zelenska, respectively – PAP), we are inaugurating training for our colleagues who will soon be boarding rescue helicopters and creating a helicopter medical rescue service,” he added, in reference to a specialist training course on air evacuation.

He added that this course would last until December 21 this year and include elements of cooperation between medics and crew.

Galazkowski mentioned that war was not a comfortable situation in which to rescue patients.

“War is about taking care of the lives of rescuers who are in the red zone… it’s about providing assistance, but above all for providing a safe evacuation from the danger zone and transport to the hospital,” he said. “It is something completely unlike the activities that we carry out practically every day.”

The last stage of the training will comprise of working at one of the 10 LRP bases.