Greece freezes EP VP Kaili’s assets after Qatar-linked graft charges

Greek authorities froze the assets of European Parliament Vice President Eva Kaili on Monday following the arrest of the Greek MEP on corruption charges over her alleged involvement in a graft scandal linked to Qatar, AFP has reported.

The head of the European Union’s European Commission Ursula von der Leyen said that the corruption charges against the European parliament vice president were “very serious”.

Greek socialist Eva Kaili was suspended by the European Parliament, as it said in a press release, following news of the Belgian investigation.

The Greek socialist PASOK party said on Sunday in a statement that it was expelling Kaili from its ranks.

Also on Sunday, a Belgian court charged four people for allegedly receiving money and gifts from a Persian Gulf state to influence decisions made in the European Parliament.

The prosecutor’s office ordered a search of 16 houses and seized EUR 600,000 (USD 631,800) as part of an investigation into money laundering and corruption.

Initially, six people were arrested. Four of them have been charged and two released. The identity of the involved was not revealed to the public.

Kaili herself was detained in Brussels on Friday in connection with an ongoing corruption investigation involving the Qatari government.

Belgian prosecutors had been working on the case for months. A source with knowledge of the case claimed the state was Qatar, which now hosts the most controversial football World Cup in history according to various human rights groups.

A Qatari official denied such accusations.

According to the Belgian weekly Knack, Qatar allegedly corrupted officials of “significant political and/or strategic position” in the European Parliament by sending them “significant amounts of money” and “important gifts”.

“Knack” states that investigators are checking whether Qatar tried to influence the position of the European Parliament in a way “beyond classic lobbying”.