Mercedes Benz to invest over EUR 1 bln in Poland

Mercedes Benz will invest more than EUR 1 billion in a plant to produce electric vans in the south-western municipality of Jawor, the head of the company’s commercial vehicle department announced on Monday.

At a joint press conference with Mateusz Morawiecki, the prime minister of Poland, Mathias Geisen said that the company planned to produce “the vehicles of the future in Jawor.”

He added that this would be the first time that Mercedes Benz would produce only electric vans in Europe and that it would be a step towards emission-free mobility.

Praising the investment plan Morawiecki said: “The trust shown by Mercedes Benz in Poland is a clear indication of how Poland is developing its production sector and how it is creating the best management and manufacturing conditions for both Polish and foreign investors.”

He added that the investment was important because it meant hundreds of new jobs.

According to the Ministry of Economic Development and Technology, more than 2,500 new jobs will be created by the investment.

Morawiecki added that it was clearly visible that large technology firms were changing their operation models, “especially in the face of post-pandemic challenges, the war in Ukraine and technological changes.”

Elzbieta Witek, speaker of the Sejm, the Polish lower house of parliament, said that the investment proved that Poland was still a good place to invest despite the pandemic and the war in neighbouring Ukraine.