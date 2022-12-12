Most Poles say Poland will receive recovery funds

Poland and EU flags

As many as 68.6 percent of Poles believe that Poland will receive EU post-pandemic recovery funds, according to a new United Survey poll published by the Wirtualna Polska website on Monday.

Poland is unable to access the billions of euros in funding at the moment owing to a dispute with Brussels.

A total of 28.1 percent of those surveyed feel that Poland will receive the recovery funds before Poland holds parliamentary elections in 2023, while 28.3 percent say that the funds will be released after the election, if the opposition takes over the government.

Another 12.2 percent of those surveyed believe recovery funds will appear after next year’s elections, even if the the ruling Law and Justice (PiS) party wins again.

United Survey also asked respondents who should resign if Poland does not receive the recovery funds.

A total of 3.4 percent of Poles pointed to Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki, while 15.4 percent held the opinion that it should be Justice Minister Zbigniew Ziobro.