West, not Russia, needs security guarantees

Paweł Jabłoński, Polish deputy foreign minister

Leszek Szymański/PAP

Europe needs security guarantees, not Russia, a Polish deputy foreign minister has said.

Moscow has demanded in the past that the West halts further NATO enlargement or that NATO withdraws some forces from its eastern flank in order to ensure Russia’s security.

Speaking ahead of a meeting of EU foreign ministers in Brussels, Pawel Jablonski added that it would be wrong for Ukraine to cede territory to Russia.

“It is not Russia that needs security guarantees today, but Europe that needs security guarantees from Russia,” he said.