‘War’ is Japan’s kanji character symbolising 2022

With Russia’s invasion ravaging Ukraine and instability in other parts of the world, the choice of a kanji character of 戦 (reads “sen” or “izuna”) meaning “war” to symbolise the passing year of 2022 is more than understandable.

The steady hand of Seihan Mori, a Buddhist master of the ancient Kiyomizu temple, guiding an ink-soaked brush over a large white canvas was peacefully conjuring the character of war. While the man stood bent over his piece with his bald head outlined against the backdrop of Kyoto, thousands of kilometres away Ukrainians were exchanging fire with Russian invaders and Ukrainian cities burning with numerous civilians perishing in the flames of Putin’s war.

But Japan too had its share of tragedy this year with the assassination of former PM Shinzo Abe topping the list.

Thus it is no surprise that the dark mood this year influenced the public votes for the bellicose character. Last year, on the contrary, Olympic-themed choices prevailed. 金 kanji character for “gold” won the 2021 vote in honour of the Tokyo Olympics, which took place after a Covid-19 virus postponement.

“The invasion of Ukraine by Russia, the shooting of former Prime Minister Abe, and the rapid yen depreciation and inflation faced in daily life have caused anxiety for many people,” the Japan Kanji Aptitude Testing Foundation said in a news release.

“I was surprised, frustrated, angry and sad by the war in Ukraine. I am also angry at myself for not being able to do anything about it,” one voter who picked the character confessed.

Former PM Abe was shot in July by an assassin who reportedly resented the Unification Church over massive donations his mother made to the sect.

In 2020, the winner was 密 “mitsu”, meaning dense, crowded and close, which is what people worldwide had to avoid to prevent the spread of COVID-19.