Roads remain blocked in northern Kosovo after tensions at the weekend

Main roads in Northern Kosovo remained blocked on Monday in the third consecutive day of protests organised by ethnic Serbs.

Violence first broke out on Saturday night after an exchange of fire with police took place after the arrest of a former Serbian police officer.

The EU policing mission EULEX said a stun grenade was thrown at one of its cars, but there were no injuries.

Serbia demands the release of all arrested Serbs from northern Kosovo, but also seeks to defuse tensions there following tensions in the restive region, President Aleksandar Vučić said on Sunday.

Polish troops, part of the NATO peacekeeping mission, were monitoring one of the six roadblocks where trucks filled with gravel were parked in the village of Rudare close to the town of Mitrovica.

In the ethnically mixed area, police carrying automatic rifles were patrolling and guarding an election office where last week Serb protesters attacked police and smashed some of the building’s windows.

Calls for de-escalation

The EU’s foreign policy chief, Josep Borrell said on Monday that Kosovo and Serbia must de-escalate a tense situation in the region.

In recent weeks Serbs in northern Kosovo have responded with violent resistance to moves by Pristina that they see as anti-Serb.

“I know the two parts are willing to de-escalate and I strongly call on the two of them to do it,” Borrell said as he arrived at a meeting of EU foreign ministers. “They have to come back to the dialogue, they have to overcome this tendency to fighting in the street.”

The latest protests were triggered by the arrest of a former police officer on Saturday. He was part of a mass resignation of Serbs from the force last month, after Pristina said it would require Serbs to scrap Serbian licence plates dating to before the 1998-99 Kosovo War that led to independence.