UK strikes back for winter of discontent as nurses walk out

Joining other branches of services on strike, they are about to walk out this week. British nurses are to send a clear message to Prime Minister Rishi Sunak that tangible action must be taken to alleviate the difficulty of living under rampant inflation and soaring energy prices that have plagued the British economy.

The walkout is to put strain on already stretched hospitals in an echo of whatever industrial action other services have been rolling out. These include the rail network and postal service, airports, junior doctors and midwives, with teachers too, preparing to ballot and threatening to further constrain an economy that has possibly already crossed the recession threshold.

Double-digit pay rises on their paychecks are what unions are after. This is understandable. With inflation hitting 11.1 percent in October, the highest the UK has seen in 41 years. For some, life is turning into a dilemma of whether to spend whatever money they are left with on food or elec/heating.

The government’s response has not been congenial, favouring, instead addressing the pay concerns, to consider tightening laws to curtail some strikes. This translates into a likely drawn-out saga of what has been dubbed a new “winter of discontent” in reference to the industrial battles that ripped through Britain in 1978-1979.

December so far has been dotted with strikes. As shown by union estimates, more than 1 million working days will be jeopardised in December, making it the worst month for disruption since July 1989.

Still, days lost will be far fewer than in the 1970s and 1980s, when almost half of all workers were unionised. Around a quarter are members today.

The 1 million working days expected to be lost to strikes this December compares to the 12 million lost in September 1979, a period in British history known as the “winter of discontent”, taken from the opening line of Shakespeare’s Richard III, Reuters wrote.

Four percent is not enough and the government seems unlikely to yield

But as Susan Milner, a professor of European politics and society at the University of Bath, said, the current strikes were “very different” to previous ones, pointing to the wide array of sectors affected and the depth of the cost of living crisis.

“There’s the potential for them to stretch out and [for striking workers to] dig themselves in and then that could really be something that we haven’t seen for quite a long time,” she said.

RMT walkouts on railways, which commenced in June, are the union’s biggest action for over 30 years. Meanwhile, for nurses, it is the first-ever national strike action in the Royal College of Nursing’s (RCN) 106-year-old history.

It is on Thursday and the following Tuesday that nurses are set to walk out.

Unions are dissatisfied with the pay rise offers on the table, many for around four percent. They claim that many workers have already gone without any real-term wage growth over the last decade. But aside from better paychecks, in many cases, the action is about working conditions.

For nurses “the job is getting harder and harder all of the time for a salary that is worth less and less,” Patricia Marquis, director of the RCN in England, said.

Nursing, and patient safety have been overlooked for too long as governments have failed to address staff shortages.

Our members have now voted to strike in trusts across the UK.

Show your support by telling @RishiSunak we need #FairPayForNursing today. https://t.co/ocRhNtdgGX

— The RCN (@theRCN) December 11, 2022

To alleviate concerns, the government has been saying that the forecast for inflation would start to fall, hopefully, from the middle of 2023.

Other than that, as PM Sunak indicated himself, the government could not afford pay rises for public sector workers which cover inflation and has called union leaders unreasonable.

Healthcare sector workers on strike, however, have their own way of highlighting the need for change. With non-urgent surgeries being cancelled and longer ambulance waiting times, public anger simmers and could influence decision makers pressing them into heeding the protesters’ demands.

Another move up PM Sunak’s sleeve is to extend laws so as to maintain some services in transport and ban strikes in some other sectors.

The army will be drafted in to drive ambulances and man airport passport desks during strikes, Reuters reported.