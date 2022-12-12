Possible fusion energy breakthrough by U.S. scientists

U.S. government scientists have reportedly made a breakthrough in harnessing the much sought-after fusion energy power source the Financial Times reported on Sunday.

The aim of fusion research is to replicate the nuclear reaction through which energy is created on the sun. It is a ‘holy grail’ of carbon-free power that scientists have been chasing since the 1950s.

It is still at least a decade, even several decades, away from commercial use, but the latest development is likely to be touted by the U.S. government as an affirmation of a massive investment over the years.

The Financial Times said that three separate sources confirmed a recent experiment at the federal Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory in California gave rise to successful results.

The Financial Times asserted that the fusion reaction, “produced about 2.5 megajoules of energy, which was about 120 per cent of the 2.1 megajoules of energy in the lasers, the people with knowledge of the results said, adding that the data was still being analysed.”

The U.S. department of energy has stated it will announce “a major scientific breakthrough” at the Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory on Tuesday.

“Initial diagnostic data suggests another successful experiment at the National Ignition Facility,” the laboratory revealed.

“However, the exact yield is still being determined and we can’t confirm that it is over the threshold at this time. That analysis is in process, so publishing the information…before that process is complete would be inaccurate.”

The Financial Times revealed that the results – which could be a major step forward in the quest to develop a technology that provides unlimited, cheap, clean power – are being widely shared behind the scenes in the scientific world.