LIVE: Day 292 of Russian aggression against Ukraine

As the war in Ukraine rages on, the Minister of Defense of Sweden

announces a new package of military assistance to the invaded country and the Netherlands proposes to freeze Serbia’s accession to the EU due to cooperation with Russia.

The Minister of Defense of Sweden @PlJonson announced a new package of military assistance to #Ukraine.

It will include, in particular, air defense systems, components for another type of an air defense system and winter ammunition for the #Ukrainian military.

The #Netherlands proposes to freeze #Serbia's accession to the #EU due to cooperation with #Russia.

The state calls on the European Commission to develop a new accession procedure for EU candidate countries.

