LIVE: Day 292 of Russian aggression against Ukraine

As the war in Ukraine rages on, the Minister of Defense of Sweden
announces a new package of military assistance to the invaded country and the Netherlands proposes to freeze Serbia’s accession to the EU due to cooperation with Russia.
07:07 CES
The Minister of Defense of Sweden @PlJonson announced a new package of military assistance to #Ukraine.
It will include, in particular, air defense systems, components for another type of an air defense system and winter ammunition for the #Ukrainian military. pic.twitter.com/XMvTxKS8so
— NEXTA (@nexta_tv) December 12, 2022
The #Netherlands proposes to freeze #Serbia's accession to the #EU due to cooperation with #Russia.
The state calls on the European Commission to develop a new accession procedure for EU candidate countries.
📰Svidomi pic.twitter.com/VaBqD8rjZe
— NEXTA (@nexta_tv) December 12, 2022
