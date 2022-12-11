Scholz aims to increase immigration, hopes to raise Germany’s population to 90 mln

Chancellor Olaf Scholz said Germany should consider an increase in its population in the years ahead as the government seeks to boost immigration to help counter labour shortages and a pension system crisis.

The government wants to attract more foreign workers to “keep the show on the road” and counter the ageing population problem, making an estimated 7 percent rise in population to 90 million by 2070.





The German government agreed last month to reform and ease immigration law, as it seeks to further open the job market to the much-needed inflow of workers from outside the EU.





The government also rise the number of women in the country’s workforce, he said in an interview for Funke media group. At the moment, 72.1 percent of women are active on the job market in Germany, much less than in Sweden (85.3 percent).





Chancellor Scholz said it was important to enable those who want it to work up until they reach retirement age.





“That’s difficult for many people today,” the German Chancellor admitted.





Scholz said that current population growth due in part to rising immigration meant the government might not raise pension contributions before the end of its mandate in 2025.





Germany’s statistics office informs that the population would likely rise by 1 million to 84 million just this year due to the inflow of migrants from Ukraine. It could even reach 90 million in the coming years if immigration remains at a high point.