Ukraine’s official says attack hit Wagner group headquarters

Serhii Haidai, governor of the Russian-occupied Luhansk region said Ukrainian forces had targeted a hotel where members of Russia’s Wagner military group were stationed, killing many of them.

The claim made in a television interview by Serhii Haidai, governor of the Russian-occupied Luhansk region, could not be verified by Reuters.





Mr Haidai, interviewed by Ukrainian television, said Ukrainian forces launched an attack on a hotel in the town of Kadiivka, west of Luhansk. The photos released on Telegram channels showed a completely destroyed building.





“They had a little pop there, just where Wagner headquarters was located. A huge number of those who were there died,” Mr Haidai said.





“I am sure that at least 50 percent of those who managed to survive will die before they get medical care,” Haidai said.





“This is because even in our Luhansk region, they have stolen equipment,” the Ukrainian official stated.





The Wagner group is a private military unit operated by circles close to Vladimir Putin. Its troops are known to operate in Ukraine and are also deployed in many African countries, serving as military aid for Russia-backed regimes.





Serhii Haidai has previously informed the public about Ukrainian attacks on other targets in the Luhansk region, including a Wagner headquarters in Popasna.