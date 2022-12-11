Erdoğan, Zelenskyy, Putin discuss Black Sea grain deal

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan discussed the Black Sea grain export agreement with the leaders of Ukraine and Russia, as both countries seek changes that would help their exports.

Turkey has acted as a mediator alongside the United Nations in the grain deal, which opened up Ukrainian ports for exports after a half-year Russian blockade.





Russia wants more privileges for its own food and fertiliser exports, while Ukraine wants the deal to apply to other Ukrainian ports.





Russia aims at lobbying in the United Nations to push the West to lift part of the sanctions on its crucial products needed for agriculture.





“The deal is of complex character, which requires the removal of obstacles for the relevant supplies from Russia in order to meet the demands of the countries most in need,” the Russian government said in a statement.





Zelenskyy wrote on Twitter he had “discussed further work & possible expansion of the grain corridor” with Turkey’s president.

Continued dialogue with 🇹🇷 President @RTErdogan. Thanked for sheltering 🇺🇦 children & providing hundreds of generators for our cities. Noted Türkiye's support for the Ukrainian #GrainfromUkraine initiative. Also discussed further work & possible expansion of the grain corridor.

— Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) December 11, 2022

Ukraine and Russia are both the world’s greatest gest grain producers and sellers. Russia’s blockade of Ukrainian ports created a threat to cause a global food crisis which was mitigated by the Turkish-brokered deal that unblocked Ukrainian export at in July.