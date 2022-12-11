Russian neo-nazi Wagner-linked militia calls to gather intel on Baltic States security

“Rusich”, an extremist neo-nazi militia with links to the notorious Wagner private military company, posted an appeal on its Telegram channel last week, calling for much-needed details about the activity on border checkpoints and military movement in all three Baltic States.

In the post, which has been viewed by more than 60,000 users, the group asked for information on military units, details of patrol movements as well as the location of border posts, surveillance systems and vehicles.





Even more disturbingly, they called for personal data and occupations of the Baltic States’ military unit members, as well as those of their relatives of members and information about their personal transport.





“Rusich” portrays itself as a sabotage and skirmishing force, though its crowdfunding actions indicate it is not efficiently supported by the Russian regime. The Guardian reports that the appeal raises concern about whether far-right Russian groups are planning an attack on NATO countries.





Guardian source says that the “extraordinary” move by the “Rusich” may indicate disappointment with the Kremlin’s management of the military efforts causing a disappointment in far-right groups.





The source added that the Kremlin could lose control of its far-right Russian paramilitary organisations, raising fears of escalation should they employ extreme methods.





“Does it indicate fragmentation within the Russian system? What happens if the Russians lose control of them [the paramilitary groups] and they start committing rogue actions that could accidentally escalate the situation? The real question is: how much control does the Kremlin really have?” said “Guardian’s” source.





However, sources also added that Kremlin’s direct involvement with the group is unlikely, as Russian espionage service would undoubtedly already have intelligence on military and border activity in the Baltic States.





Some experts indicate that the groups like Rusich or the Wagner Group gained considerable autonomy within the Russian system.





The “Rusich” group takes part in the war in Ukraine since the beginning of April. Its members were also present in Donbas in 2014 and 2015. According to the German Federal Intelligence Service, the “Rusich” group was already famous for its extreme brutality and “no prisoners” policy in its military actions. Some members of the group might previously take part in the war in Syria.