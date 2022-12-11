World News 11.12

A new chapter in Russo-Finnish relations following Helsinki’s reaction to the war in Ukraine, a corruption scandal rocks EU institutions following an arrest of the European Parliament’s vice-president and four other individuals, and a court in North Dakota ruled that doctors cannot be forced to perform medical procedures that are against their religious beliefs. This and much more are in the Sunday edition of World News.
