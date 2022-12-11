Belgium charges four in European Parliament corruption case

A Belgian court charged four people for allegedly receiving money and gifts from a Persian Gulf state to influence decisions made in the European Parliament.

The prosecutor’s office searched ordered a search of 16 houses and seized EUR 600,000 (USD 631,800) as part of an investigation into money laundering and corruption.





Initially, six people were arrested. Four of them have been charged and two released. The identity of the involved was not revealed to the public.





Belgian prosecutor was working on the case for months. A source with knowledge of the case claimed the state was Qatar, which now hosts the most controversial football World Cup in history according to various human rights groups.





A Qatari official denied such accusations.







“Any association of the Qatari government with the reported claims is baseless and gravely misinformed,” the official said.





The European Parliament informed in a press release it had suspended one of its vice presidents, Greek socialist Eva Kaili, after news of the Belgian investigation.





The Greek socialist PASOK party said in a statement that it was expelling Kaili from its ranks.





Belgian Socialist party member Marc Tarabella said his home was searched and that his computer and mobile phone had been taken by the police.





“The justice system is doing its work of gathering information and investigating, which I find totally normal. I have absolutely nothing to hide and I will respond to all questions of the investigators,” he said in a special statement.





The EU Economics Commissioner Paolo Gentiloni said during an interview on Italy’s Rai 3 that the case appeared to be “very serious”.





“If it were confirmed that someone took money to try to influence the opinion of the European Parliament, it would really be one of the most dramatic stories of corruption in recent years,” EU Commissioner added.





The possible background of the case might be the European Parliament voting on letting i.e. Qatari citizens enter the Schengen countries without a visa.