Kubacki wins Ski Jumping World Cup in Titisee-Neustadt

Dawid Kubacki won Sunday’s FIS Ski Jumping World Cup in Titisee-Neustadt, Germany, and maintained his lead in the overall men’s ranking.

Kubacki stood on the podium in the World Cup competition for the 27th time in his career. On Sunday, his jump in the first round reached 141 metres and in the second 143 metres.

He had 27.5 points more than Anže Lanišek of Slovakia who was second, while Stefan Kraft of Austria placed third.

Kubacki’s teammates, Piotr Żyła and Kamil Stoch, finished fourth and eighth, respectively.

In the women’s competition, the podium was occupied by Katharina Althaus (Germany), Silje Opseth (Norway), and Urša Bogataj (Slovenia).