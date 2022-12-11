Ruling coalition likely to win third term of office says PM

The prime minister said that most important for him was that the United Right's rule was good for the Polish people.

Paweł Supernak/PAP

Mateusz Morawiecki, the Polish prime minister, has said that it is possible that the ruling United Right coalition will win next parliamentary election and continue to hold power.

“If today’s polls give us 35 percent or more, …I am convinced that it is a very good starting point for a further fight, for reaching another top, for a third term of office in a row,” Morawiecki said in an interview with the Sieci weekly to be published on Monday, and excerpts of which appeared on Sunday.

“I wish every political party ‘such breathlessness’ after seven years in power,” Morawiecki continued, adding that a third term of office was absolutely possible.

“And I am convinced that we have been doing our best to make it happen,” the prime minister said, admitting that the situation was really difficult.

“The energy crisis, the war in Ukraine, and the global financial crisis. This is the reality of many countries, with many of them being in a much worse situation than Poland,” he said.

“Let us look at Poland’s GDP growth from before the pandemic until the third quarter of 2022. Poland’s result is the best in Europe,” Morawiecki stated, adding that this was the best proof of whether his government was successful or not.

The prime minister said that the ruling Law and Justice (PiS) had never belittled its political opponents and was always guided by humbleness.

“We know that one can always be defeated. But it is also true that it is the easiest thing to lose to ourselves,” Morawiecki said, adding that the point was to show the Polish people what had been achieved over the last seven years and present a good plan for the future.