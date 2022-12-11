Indiscriminate forced mobilisation in Russian-occupied Luhansk Region

Russian occupiers are getting ready to forcibly mobilise all men, without exception, in the illegally annexed so-called “Luhansk People’s Republic”, said the Head of the Luhansk Regional Military Administration.

“There is a clear understanding that they [Russians] will mobilise everyone. We have seen the evolution [of mobilisation] from recruitment into the Russian army under patriotic slogans. We then saw financial incentives being offered, and now it all happens exclusively through coercive measures, that is, everyone is forced,” Serhii Haidai, Head of the Luhansk Regional Military Administration, said during the air of the nationwide telethon.

“Now they [Russians] are trying to create a picture that everything is calm and force all state employees to go to work without fail on Monday and in this way show that everything is under their control,” Haidai added.

According to him, the professional Russian army is running out of men and its units are now staffed with the newly mobilised who were trained for 2-3 weeks.

Haidai added that the invaders are also running low on stocks of medical supplies. Since the Russians looted medical equipment in those areas of the Luhansk Region which they managed to occupy after the start of the full-scale invasion on February 24, they need to take their wounded to Luhansk city. The necessity to transport the wounded for long distances has reportedly causes many of them to die en route.