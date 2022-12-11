20th Junior Eurovision Song Contest 2022 Final in Yerevan starts

The day of the final of the 20th Eurovision Song Contest for Children in Yerevan has arrived. 16 participants will compete for victory in the jubilee edition of the show. The show will begin at 4 p.m. CET.

The show is broadcast live and for free on the competition’s original YouTube channel.





This year’s Junior Eurovision takes place in the hall of Karen Dermirchyan in Yerevan. 16 countries are taking part, including Great Britain taking part for the first time since 2005. By drawing lots, it was decided that the concert would be opened by the representative of the Netherlands and closed by Ukraine. The host of this year’s show, Armenia, will perform in the penultimate starting position. The rest was determined by the organisers.





The representative of Poland, Laura, with the song “To the moon”, will perform as the second competitor.





The vote is divided equally between the jury and the audience. The juries, consisting of three adult professional musicians and two children from each country, voted during yesterday’s rehearsal. Online voting runs from Friday night and will be open until the start of the broadcast, then reopen 15 minutes after the last performance. Points from viewers will be awarded in proportion to the votes earned, e.g. if a song gets 10 pct. of online votes, it will receive 10 pct. of the available points. The Junior Eurovision 2022 winner is not automatically the organiser of the next edition.