A Libyan accused of preparing the bomb which destroyed Pan American flight No. 103 over Lockerbie 34 years ago is in United States custody, Scotland’s authorities announced.

The U.S. prosecutor announced the charges against Abu Agila Masud two years ago, alleging that he played a crucial role in the terrorist attack that took place on 21 December 1988.





The explosion on board the Boeing 747 left 270 people dead. It was the deadliest terrorist attack that has taken place in Britain.





All 259 passengers and crew members on board the plane flying to New York from London died and another 11 inhabitants of Lockerbie were killed when the destroyed plane crashed into their homes.





“The families of those killed in the Lockerbie bombing have been told that the suspect Abu Agila Mohammad Mas’ud Kheir Al-Marimi (‘Mas’ud’ or ‘Masoud’) is in US custody,” said the spokesperson for the Crown Office and Procurator Fiscal Service (COPFS).





“Scottish prosecutors and police, working with UK government and US colleagues, will continue to pursue this investigation, with the sole aim of bringing those who acted along with Al Megrahi to justice” the COPFS spokesperson added.