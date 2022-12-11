Council of the EU adopts EUR 18 billion assistance to Ukraine

The Council of the European Union reached an agreement on a legislative package which will enable the EU to help Ukraine financially throughout 2023 with EUR 18 billion, the Council’s official website reads.

The proposal was adopted by the Council on Saturday via a written procedure. Now it will be submitted to the European Parliament for its possible adoption next week.

“Ukraine can count on the EU. We will continue to support Ukraine, also financially, for as long as it takes. The legislation which we adopted today means that Ukraine can count on regular financial help from the EU throughout 2023,” Zbyněk Stanjura, Minister of Finance of Czechia, said.

Ukraine will receive the sum of EUR 18 bn in 2023 in the form of loans with a 10-year grace period. Member states will cover the bulk of the interest costs via externally assigned revenues. The guarantees for that borrowing will be provided either by the EU budget or by member states.

Described as short-term financial relief, the loan is designed to finance Ukraine’s immediate needs, rehabilitation of critical infrastructure and initial support towards sustainable post-war reconstruction, with a view to supporting Ukraine on its path towards European integration.

“A part of the legislative package, an amendment to the financial regulation, had already been adopted by the Council in Ecofin formation on 6 December,” the EC website reads.

The relief package is to mitigate the fallout of Russia’s unprovoked and unjustified war of aggression against Ukraine, which it has been waging since February 24, 2022, causing Ukraine a loss of market access and a drastic drop in public revenue. As a result, public expenditure to address the humanitarian situation and to maintain the continuity of state services has increased markedly.