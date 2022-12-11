Gunman kills three women at Rome residents’ meeting

A man pulled out a gun and opened fire at a meeting of residents of an apartment block in Rome on Sunday. Three women were shot dead at the scene, Italian media reported.

A 57-year-old man had been detained after the shooting, which took place at a bar in the Fidene district where the meeting was being held, the reports said.

“He came into the room, closed the door and shouted ‘I’ll kill you all’ and then started to shoot,” Italian news agency Ansa quoted a witness as saying.

Four other people were wounded in the shooting, with at least one of them suffering serious injuries.

According to another witness who spoke with Rai News, the suspect was a local man who had been in a series of disputes with the residents’ association.