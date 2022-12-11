LIVE: Day 291 of Russian aggression against Ukraine

All non-critical infrastructure in the Ukrainian port of Odesa was without power after Russia used Iranian-made drones to hit two energy facilities, leaving 1.5 million people without power, officials said.
07:23 CET
#Soledar, #Donetsk region. pic.twitter.com/KyyvSlzg4a
— NEXTA (@nexta_tv) December 11, 2022
07:00 CET
The first minutes after the arrival at the headquarters of the #Russian occupiers in occupied #Melitopol. pic.twitter.com/aoxYOVFxJl
— NEXTA (@nexta_tv) December 11, 2022
