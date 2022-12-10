We do not know how many civilians Russia killed in Mariupol: expert

TVP World interviewed political scientist Sergej Sumlenny to discuss the process of documentation of Russian war crimes. Ukraine saw around 27,000 human rights violations by the Russian troops since the aggression started on February 24. Our guest answered questions on how the Ukrainian government tries to prosecute the Russian atrocities.
