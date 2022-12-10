Kosovo’s president delays local elections in north amid tensions with Serbs

The president of Kosovo announced that local elections in areas with Serb majority areas in the north would be delayed until April, a move aimed at easing ethnic tensions that have intensified in recent months.

Serb politicians in northern Kosovo municipalities, along with local judges and around 600 police officers, left their jobs last month in protest over a government decision to replace Serbian-issued car licence plates with ones issued by the Kosovar state.





Elections had been scheduled for Dec. 18 but Serbs said they would boycott the polls.





“In order to ensure a big participation in these elections, to have observers from local and international partners…my evaluation is that the postponement is necessary,” President Vjosa Osmani told reporters.





The president said the elections would be held on April 23.





Police said the blockade forced them to close two border crossings between Kosovo and Serbia.





Sirens blared in the northern part of Mitrovica and neighbouring Zvecan, as trucks and trailers were used to block off roads.





Petar Petkovic, the head of Serbia’s Department for Kosovo, said former policeman Dejan Pantic had been detained at the border with Serbia when he returned from shopping there.





“This is a brutal retaliation and intimidation by (Kosovo’s prime minister Albin) Kurti, who has now decided to persecute Serb policemen without any grounds or evidence,” Mr Petkovic said in a statement.